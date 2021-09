The Mandalorian might be the biggest thing to happen to Star Wars since The Empire Strikes Back, but sadly the series hasn't received its own video game yet. There have been rumors about a project, and an awesome new video that has appeared online seems to have even fooled some into thinking that this is the real thing. However, Sumo Digital's Jack Chapman has pointed out on Twitter that this seems to be an Unreal Engine 4 project made "using a package called ALS." Regardless of its authenticity, it's very cool, and fans of the show will definitely want to check out the video at the top of this page!