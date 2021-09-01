Cancel
Generac Acquires Apricity Code, Off Grid Energy For Undisclosed Sum

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has acquired Apricity Code Corporation and Off Grid Energy Ltd for undisclosed financial terms. Apricity Code is an advanced engineering and product design company located in Bend, Oregon. Generac expects this addition to accelerate its efforts to provide a broader energy technology portfolio. Off Grid...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

