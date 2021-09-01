Generac Acquires Apricity Code, Off Grid Energy For Undisclosed Sum

BioLite is in a league of it own when it comes to sustainable energy for lighting, cooking and charging. The Brooklyn-based startup doesn’t build lightweight gear, nor does it forge equipment that’s nearly indestructible. Instead, it deconstructs our favorite products, packing in unexpected functionalities to improve classic designs. Take, for instance, BioLite’s award-winning Firepit+ — which uses a rechargeable fan system to create a hyper-efficient flame nearly free of smoke (the design can also charge your phone). Products like this allows us to embrace electronics in the great outdoors as we pair innovation with the open air.