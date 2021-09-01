Secure SD-WAN Is Your SASE Secret Weapon

A hybrid workforce is now the new norm for many businesses. Due to the recent pandemic, organizations have accelerated their digital transformation strategy to adapt to the constant changing demands of customers and COVID-19 related regulations. However, as offices begin to open, employees are given the option to either work from home or go back to their offices. As a result, to enable this new hybrid workforce approach, organizations now must ensure strong connectivity and security for all workers and branch offices, regardless of their location. A secure software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution is critical in providing seamless, high-performant connectivity for organizations that utilize branch offices. Combined with a comprehensive cloud-delivered security, businesses can enable a secure access service edge (SASE) solution to provide exceptional user experience and productivity throughout all their branches, for all users.