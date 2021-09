MY WIFE PAST 3 YEARS AGO. THEY TOLD ME THAT I COULD NOT COLLECT HER SOCIAL SECURITY I WAS 54 YEARS OLD. SHE WAS DISABLED AND THE FUNDS WERE FOR DISABILITY. I WOULD LIKE TO SUE BECAUSE THEY SAY THEY ARE RUNNING OUT OF MONEY DUE TO COVID. SO IF THIS IS SO THEN BY THE TIME I RETIRE THERE WILL BE NO MONEY TO PAY FOR MY WIFES SSI OR MINE.