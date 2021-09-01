Joe Santoro: Nevada vs. California: This is big

The Nevada Wolf Pack football team is about to play its most important season opener in school history Saturday night (7:30 p.m., FS1) against the California Golden Bears. The matchup has everything. It is against a Pac-12 team. It is on the road. It will open the most hyped and anticipated Pack season since 2010. And California, which has lost its last two meetings with Nevada in 2010 and 2012, will not take the Pack lightly.