Usually, I’m the one who rolls their eyes and gets annoyed about people being obsessed with the #PSL from Starbucks. But after living through a crazy year, I am way more on the “live-and-let-live” bandwagon. So I don’t even care who reads me saying this, but bring on the pumpkin spice. All of the pumpkin spice. The weirder the better. Because pumpkin spice means fall is here (or on the way, as the case may be in Georgia where the high is in the ‘90s today). Aldi will be stocking their shelves with some amazingly festive (and some delicious) fall products for all of us to enjoy beginning the first week of September.