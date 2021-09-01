Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Michael K. Sullivan Jr.

By Forrest Hershberger
Sidney Sun Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Sullivan Jr., son of Michael K. Sullivan Sr. pastor of the Dalton Assembly of God Church in Dalton, NE, Passed away in his home on July 27th. Michael Jr. was born on April 13, 1979 in Cherokee, Iowa, the firstborn son of Michael K. Sullivan Sr. and Ruth M. Sullivan. He attended public school and was home-schooled in the 6th grade through high school. He graduated high school in 1998 and attended Baker College for two years where he studied computer science. Later he moved to California to pursue a career working with computer software.

www.suntelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaron Paul#Pastor#North Dakota#Baker College#Ne
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy