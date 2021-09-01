Michael K. Sullivan Jr., son of Michael K. Sullivan Sr. pastor of the Dalton Assembly of God Church in Dalton, NE, Passed away in his home on July 27th. Michael Jr. was born on April 13, 1979 in Cherokee, Iowa, the firstborn son of Michael K. Sullivan Sr. and Ruth M. Sullivan. He attended public school and was home-schooled in the 6th grade through high school. He graduated high school in 1998 and attended Baker College for two years where he studied computer science. Later he moved to California to pursue a career working with computer software.