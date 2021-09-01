PHOTOS: Immersive art museum featuring local artists opens in St. Pete

The winners of the 2021 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition were announced as the annual show opened Thursday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC). The winners were: Best in Show: Crystal Jennings, “Night Music,” charcoal on antique paper; First Place: Richard Davies, “Night Flowers,” acrylic on canvas; Second Place: Paula Barthet, “Catalpa Trees Two,” photograph; Third Place: Vickie Coleman, “Many Moons,” alcohol ink; Honorable Mention: Linda De-Mint, “Morning Surprise,” acrylic on canvas; Honorable Mention: Dell Gorman, “Wannabe,” sepia watercolor.
