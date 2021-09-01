Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

PHOTOS: Immersive art museum featuring local artists opens in St. Pete

ABC Action News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warehouse and Arts District in St. Pete now has a new exhibit! An immersive art museum geared toward engaging the five senses, and it all opens Thursday, September 2.

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Museum's annual fundraiser to feature local historian

An evening of music, good food and history awaits those who attend the Culpeper Museum of History’s annual History Alfresco fundraiser, which will be held this year at Mountain Run Winery on Thursday, October 7 from 5 to 9 p.m., the museum announced this week. “This year we’ve chosen a...
Saint Petersburg, FL83degreesmedia.com

New crafts museum in St. Pete announces Sept. 7 opening date

The long-awaited Museum of American Arts and Crafts Movement in downtown St. Petersburg is now scheduled to open to the public on September 7. Dignitaries and supporters who have gotten a sneak peak have come away impressed by the building's architecture as well as the exhibits inside. Read more here...
Groveland, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Art exhibit in Groveland featured local talent

The Groveland Historic Society held a free two day exhibit that featured the works of David Campos. The exhibit took place Aug. 13-14 and was held at the Lake David Community Center. Campos took up painting while undergoing cancer treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center. Many of the scenes represented familiar...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

‘Art at The Mill’ will feature new artists

GREENVILLE — Bear’s Mill is adding new features to its Clark Gallery. Historic Bear’s Mill’s Clark Gallery will feature the glittering glass vessels of Cedarville glassblower Jim DeLange. Cubist-Expressionist paintings of Simon La Bozetta, a Columbus-based fine artist, will also be showcased at the upcoming “Art At the Mill” exhibit.
Berkeley, CAfuncheap.com

Berkeley Art Museum New Exhibit Opening Day: Free Gallery Admission

Celebrate the opening of New Time: Art and Feminisms in the 21st Century with free admission to the public on Saturday, August 28, from 11 AM to 7 PM. A major survey exploring recent feminist practices in contemporary art, this landmark exhibition includes objects and installations that span mediums, geographies, and political sensibilities to convey the heterogeneous, intergenerational, and gender-fluid nature of feminist art today. With nearly 150 artworks by more than seventy-five artists and collectives, New Time occupies close to half of BAMPFA’s 25,000 square feet of exhibition space, unfolding across spaces throughout the museum, including a program of film and video screenings and a site-specific commission for the Art Wall.
Museumsstpetecatalyst.com

The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement sets opening date for St. Pete debut

The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement has announced it is opening on Sept. 7. The five-story, 137,000-square-foot museum in St. Pete was built, at a cost of $90 million, by Tarpon Springs pharmaceutical giant Rodolpho “Rudy” Ciccarello, to display his extensive collection of works from the early 20th century. The construction of the museum, located at the intersection of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue North, started in 2015.
MuseumsPosted by
Community Impact Houston

New exhibition now open at Art Museum TX in Sugar Land

The Art Museum TX in Sugar Land held an artist reception to feature its new exhibitions on Aug. 20. Art Museum TX is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2020.The exhibition features artists from the Greater Houston area and diverse forms of media, including paintings and sculptures. The art will be on display until Oct. 10. For more information on the artists featured, visit the Art Museum TX in Sugar Land at 16165 City Walk.
Visual Artourquadcities.com

Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series features Paddy Homan this weekend

The QCA is full of unique culture that celebrates artistic expression. Quad City Arts has played a big part. by bringing artists from all over the world to the area for nearly 50 years. Today we meet their newest visiting artist, Paddy Homan. For more information visit www.quadcityarts.com & https://paddyhoman.com.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

New program at Syracuse museum to feature regional artists

The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse is seeking work by local artists for a new regional exhibition program. The Everson Central New York Artist Initiative will begin in January in the Members' Council Gallery section of the museum's new restaurant opening later this year. Intended to highlight the talents of regional artists, the initiative will accept submissions biannually, and six artists will display their work in solo exhibits of six to eight weeks every year.
Deltona, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Barbara Gizzi is Deltona Art Club’s September featured artist

The Deltona Art Club recognizes Barbara Gizzi as the featured artist of the month for September. Her artwork titled Wanna Hug is an acrylic white paint on black canvas and hangs in September in the foyer of Deltona City Hall. When Barbara Gizzi retired and life started slowing down, she...
Gadsden, ALcityofgadsden.com

GMA First Friday exhibit to feature local artist Ethel Barker

The Gadsden Museum of Art has a new exhibit opening Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, featuring the well-known local artist Ethel Barker. "The works we have on display are left from her estate and are available for purchase," said GMA gallery coordinator Autumn Baugh. "We encourage all visitors and supporters to help find these beautiful works a good home."
Museumsumich.edu

U-M Museum of Art extends hours, opens new fall exhibitions, invites visitors to ‘claim your space’

The University of Michigan Museum of Art will welcome back visitors this fall with longer hours and new exhibitions that uphold an empowering theme. According to Christopher Ankney, UMMA director of marketing and public relations, the museum’s newly launched “Claim Your Space” campaign encourages visitors from U-M and the greater Southeast Michigan community not only to feel a sense of belonging, but to imagine themselves engaging with the museum in new ways.
Visual Artcbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this week's Stay Local, Play Local segment, Henry Skeritt talks about the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum and its newest exhibitions as well the return of the free Saturday morning tours. For more information on exhibits and tickets, click here.
Museumsseehafernews.com

Art Forward: Artistic Influences of Three Works from the 2022 Members and County Exhibit at the Rahr-West Art Museum

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum for the Art Forward Series. Art, like everything else in life, is not produced in a vacuum. All artists are influenced by other artists, styles, and the world around them. Local artists participating in this year’s Members and County Exhibition at the Rahr-West Art Museum are notably wide-ranging in methods and inspiration. Looking around the 144 works in the gallery, visitors will see the influence of many artists. I experienced one of the joys of being a curator as I hung this exhibition in seeing the connections between local pieces and works from the Rahr-West’s collection. I checked in with the artists to find out more about how the convergences aligned with artists they identify as influences.
Visual ArtArkansas Online

Local artists honored at art league opener

The winners of the 2021 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition were announced as the annual show opened Thursday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC). The winners were: Best in Show: Crystal Jennings, “Night Music,” charcoal on antique paper; First Place: Richard Davies, “Night Flowers,” acrylic on canvas; Second Place: Paula Barthet, “Catalpa Trees Two,” photograph; Third Place: Vickie Coleman, “Many Moons,” alcohol ink; Honorable Mention: Linda De-Mint, “Morning Surprise,” acrylic on canvas; Honorable Mention: Dell Gorman, “Wannabe,” sepia watercolor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy