Football Gameday Protocol Reminders
The countdown has begun for a return to full capacity at Autzen Stadium this upcoming Oregon football season, though it won't quite be business as usual as the season opens. When fans enter Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' 2021 home opener against Fresno State on Saturday at 11 a.m., they'll do so for the first time since November 2019. And while the COVID pandemic won't keep fans out of Autzen completely this season, as it did in 2020, there still will be protocols in place to protect student-athletes, staff and fans.goducks.com
