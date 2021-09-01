Carle Health to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health will increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour to help provide more career opportunities and strengthen the work culture. “We believe that to provide the best possible healthcare for our patients and members we must have the strongest possible team,” said James C. Leonard, MD, Carle Health president and chief executive officer. “We have always known that our team members are key and this is another way we look to support them.”