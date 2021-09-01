Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Sanilac; St. Clair BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
