OWA to offer free passes to Hurricane Ida evacuees this weekend
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — OWA is offering our Louisiana neighbors a free day pass to enjoy the amusement park during this Labor Day Weekend, September 3-6, 2021. Their hope is to offer those sheltering in our area, an opportunity to relax and enjoy a little fun this holiday weekend with their family at OWA! I hope you can help us share this information with those in our community. Below is some additional information on this offer. Thanks so very much, and please let me know if you have any questions!mynbc15.com
