OWA to offer free passes to Hurricane Ida evacuees this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham YMCA is opening its doors to Hurricane Ida evacuees. “We were aware we may have evacuees moving through the area and one of our big things is social responsibility and obviously we wanted to be able to open our doors to anyone displaced from Hurricane Ida,” says Mountain Brook Y Membership Director Michael Smith. “Whether they are here for a week or a month – we wanted them to know our doors are open if they need to get out of the hotel or if they are just passing through stop by we will provide towels, take a shower get refreshed and move on.”