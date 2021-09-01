Severe Weather Statement issued for Northumberland, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and east central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Northumberland; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIDDLESEX...NORTHUMBERLAND...SOUTHEASTERN RICHMOND AND LANCASTER COUNTIES At 351 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Church View to near Lancaster to Deltaville, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Kilmarnock and Lancaster around 355 PM EDT. Wicomico Church around 400 PM EDT. Robley around 405 PM EDT. Fair Port and Heathsville around 415 PM EDT. Lewisetta around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Byrdton, Lottsburg, Regina, Mollusk, Senora, Avalon, Brook Vale, Nuttsville, Bertrand and Reedville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH