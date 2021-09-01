Special Weather Statement issued for Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hot Spring A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Hot Spring County through 330 PM CDT At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockport, or over Malvern, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Malvern... Rockport Perla... Donaldson Lono... Social Hill Gifford... Lake Catherine State Park This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 92 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH