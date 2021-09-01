Gallery: Townhouse Detroit reopens, slowly, with a new menu, design and pastry chef
Townhouse Detroit, a six-year-old downtown restaurant, serves dinner Thursday for first time in 10 months. A soft opening after menu changes and a dramatic redesign, starts with seating in just part of its Ally Detroit Center space on lower Woodward. "There’s still a portion (atrium) of the space that remains under construction," a media advisory says Wednesday. "The full grand opening is expected to happen this fall (hoping for early October as of now, but could be a moving target."www.deadlinedetroit.com
