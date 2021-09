Kanye West captivated the world without actually releasing an album. It's the power of his celebrity, and artistry, especially as one of the few artists in the world who can directly call up DSPs and let them know that they'll need to upload his album whenever he says so. That's why there's been widespread frustration over the delays of DONDA -- an album that's gone through three listening parties but up until a few hours ago, wasn't on streaming services.