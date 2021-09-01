Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

FIRST LISTEN: Cody Jinks’ New Heavy Metal Project, Caned By Nod

By RITA BALLOU
kokefm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of teasing his fans with the news of his new side project – a heavy metal band he’s calling Caned By Nod – Cody Jinks has released his first listen to the album, None The Wiser. The song is called “Middle Finger.” The record will be out on November 12th.

kokefm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Jinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Metal#Side Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicMiddletown Press

Cody Jinks to Return With Country Album 'Mercy,' Metal Band Caned by Nod

Cody Jinks will return this fall with a pair of new albums. The Texas singer-songwriter’s latest country project Mercy (which follows 2019’s double dose of The Wanting and After the Fire) arrives November 12th, the same day his metal band, Caned by Nod, releases its album None the Wiser. Both...
Rock Musicwrir.org

Heavy Metal Litter Box with DJ Miss Kitty

“Heavy Metal Rulz and all that punk sh*t sux. Heavy Metal definitely rules–Twister Sister, Judas Priest, Dokken, Ozzy, Scorpions…they all rule!” –Zebra man from Heavy Metal Parking Lot, 1986. Today’s show is inspired by the 1986 documentary, Heavy Metal Parking Lot produced by Jeff Krulik and John Heyn. The film...
Rock MusicBillboard

Poppy Earned a Metal Grammy Nod, Then Decided To Explore a New Genre

After establishing herself as a purveyor of bright and bouncy pop songs on her 2017 debut album, Poppy has consistently reinvented herself, embracing everything from electronica to metal — even earning a Grammy Award nomination for the latter — and all the while expanding her fan base. Poppy pivots again...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Cody Jinks Announces Two Albums for the Fall

If you’re a fan of singer and songwriter Cody Jinks, the fall of 2021 promises to be an exciting time for you. The 41-year-old Texas native plans to release not just one – but two – albums before the end of the year. Making that even better, the two albums...
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Chanté Moore finds her sound again on new single

(September 3, 2021) Chanté Moore spent much of the 90s and the early 2000s as an R&B darling, a beautiful singer with an voice to match, who fronted a series of hits that displayed both her dynamic vocal range and her keen sense of melody. But since her nice 2013...
Musicguitar.com

Deep Purple are teasing what could be the band’s next studio album

Deep Purple have launched a microsite for what may be their 22nd studio album, suggesting it will be named Turning To Crime. The microsite has a countdown timer set for 6 October and shows the band’s five members – Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Ian Gillan, Donald Airey and Roger Glover – in police-style mugshots.
Rock MusicKerrang

Corey Taylor reveals his pick for ​“the perfect heavy metal album”

Along with about a million other artists this year (well, actually, to be completely specific, it’s 53), Corey Taylor is celebrating Metallica​’s iconic Black Album for their huge The Metallica Blacklist project next month. And to get in the mood, the Slipknot man has been waxing lyrical about the band and their incredible discography.
Theater & Danceedm.com

Flume Drops First New Song In Over a Year: Listen

Fans of Flume can finally exhale. After a yearlong drought of new music, the electronic music virtuoso has arrived with a huge remix of Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain," which appeared on the renowned producer's debut full-length album Harlecore. The original track, which blends elements of breakbeat and màkina...
Musickokefm.com

Josh Turner to Release Debut Christmas Project KING SIZE MANGER on October 8

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner is releasing his first-ever Christmas album, King Size Manger, October 8 on MCA Nashville. The holiday project features fresh interpretations of the classics and introduces four originals, three of which were written or co-written by Turner. Plus, Turner is joined by very special guests including Turner’s wife and four boys singing a holiday classic, a family tradition Turner wanted to feature on this special album. In support of the album, Turner will embark on a 16-city Holiday & The Hits Tour, culminating at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where the album will come to life alongside Turner’s most notable hits.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIGHTWISH Keyboardist TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN's Black Metal Project DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED Announces New Album

After 23 years of silence, Finnish cult black/epic metallers DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED, who feature in their ranks NIGHTWISH keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen, are making their long-awaited comeback with a new full-length album, "Angel Of Carnage Unleashed", to be released on November 12 via Napalm Records. The LP sets free a unique blend of brutal, fast-driven black metal and epic anthems in which eerie screams merge with heroic clean vocals, monumental choirs and majestic keyboards along with gory stories of famine, war, plague and the inescapable brutality of Finland's nature in the era of the Great Northern War (1700-1721). It features the old horde from the original 1993 lineup, now augmented by Holopainen as a full member of the band and Kai Hahto (also of NIGHTWISH) as session drummer.
Fort Smith, ARnwaonline.com

No Waiting: Tetrarch seizes the heavy metal moment

It all started with Kurt Cobain for Diamond Rowe. A childhood friend who loved Nirvana and wore all-black accessories -- very alternative in the aughts for a "preppy private school" student -- turned Rowe onto the iconic rock band. And that set her on the path to becoming a history-making rocker in her own right.
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Capathia Jenkins is "Strong" on new single

(August 31. 2021) Strength can find its source from a variety of places. Sometimes it is the result of going through a trial, other times it can be from seeing someone else experience a battle. It can also result from both external and internal conditions. Having strength can help to keep one focused on the task at hand and see it through to the finish. On singer/songwriter/actress Capathia Jenkins' latest single, "I Am Strong," she is able to summarize the evolution and personification of strength rather effortlessly.
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

Temptress Is Making Heavy Music, Not Metal

Dallas’s woman-fronted metal band Temptress had barely gotten their first demo EP out before the world shut down on them. For about 360 bucks, the band recorded the three songs they would use to promote themselves in one afternoon in a friend’s recording studio. The tracks were raw, flawed, raunchy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy