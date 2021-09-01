Falling elevator crushes college athlete inside apartment building, GA officials say
A college athlete was crushed to death by a falling elevator at an apartment building in northeast Atlanta, according to multiple outlets. Fire and rescue crews responded to reports of an elevator incident at 444 Highland Ave. around 3 p.m. Tuesday, WSB-TV reported, citing the the Atlanta Fire Department. There, crews found a man in his early 20’s pinned in the elevator shaft.www.myrtlebeachonline.com
