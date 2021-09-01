Cancel
Falling elevator crushes college athlete inside apartment building, GA officials say

Cover picture for the articleA college athlete was crushed to death by a falling elevator at an apartment building in northeast Atlanta, according to multiple outlets. Fire and rescue crews responded to reports of an elevator incident at 444 Highland Ave. around 3 p.m. Tuesday, WSB-TV reported, citing the the Atlanta Fire Department. There, crews found a man in his early 20’s pinned in the elevator shaft.

Public Safety
Sports
Student-athlete killed when elevator collapses in Atlanta apartment building

A 19-year-old student-athlete was killed in an elevator accident after it collapsed on him inside an Atlanta apartment building on Tuesday, authorities said. Jaumarcus McFarland, of Missouri, became pinned between the second and third floors of the building when the elevator went into freefall around 3 p.m., FOX5 Atlanta reported, citing authorities. He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
19-year-old in Georgia crushed to death after elevator collapses

ATLANTA — A student in Georgia is dead after an incident involving an elevator at an apartment building in Atlanta,WGCL-TV reported. Atlanta police confirmed officers responded to assist fire and rescue personnel after reports that a person was trapped and crushed in an elevator Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the officers helped with crowd control.
Student athlete crushed to death in elevator accident

ATLANTA - Bryson Grove is devastated by his teammate's death. The young man was killed in an elevator accident at a student housing building in Atlanta on Tuesday. "We knew something like this was going to happen one day", he told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "didn't know it was going to take one of our teammates lives."
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

ATLANTA (WGCL) - An 18-year-old student-athlete was trapped and crushed when an elevator in an Atlanta apartment building fell, taking him down with it. JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student housing building in Atlanta. The football player was a student at Champion Prep Academy, a program that bridges the gap between high school and college for athletes hoping for scholarships.
Georgia teen who vanished after school is found in Texas. Now there’s an arrest

A 23-year-old Texas man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old Georgia girl, multiple outlets report. Caitlin Winchester was reported missing Aug. 5 when her parents said she didn’t come home after her first day of classes at North Atlanta High School. The teen was found safe in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department confirmed.
School bus driver pinned under bus in ‘freak’ accident dies, Georgia police say

A school bus driver was killed when she became caught under a moving school bus last week, according to Georgia authorities. The driver was stopped Friday at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn when she stepped off the bus to investigate a mechanical issue, police told McClatchy News in a statement. That’s when the vehicle rolled forward, trapping her underneath.
Family of student-athlete killed in elevator hires an attorney

ATLANTA - The family of the student-athlete killed during an elevator malfunction in a student apartment complex has hired an attorney. JauMarcus McFarland, a football player at Champion Prep Academy, was crushed when officials said an elevator malfunctioned in Atlanta. Attorney Shean Williams said the legal team will conduct their...
McFarland's uncle says teen was afraid to use building's elevators

ATLANTA (CBS46) — On Thursday, Atlanta Police released the desperate calls for help after an 18-year-old was crushed by an elevator. “He’s being crushed by the elevator doors?” dispatch asked. “Let me connect the ambulance then, don’t hang up.”. Witnesses told CBS46 the elevator went into freefall as students were...
Young athlete dies after elevator collapses, crushes him in Atlanta high-rise

An aspiring college athlete was killed Tuesday when an elevator collapsed in a Georgia high-rise building and crushed him, according to officials. The man, whose identity was not released, was a student-athlete at the Champion Prep Academy in Atlanta, the school confirmed Wednesday. An official there declined further comment about the victim, described by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department as a man in his early 20s.
Student athlete killed by elevator at Georgia high-rise

Atlanta — An aspiring college athlete died Tuesday after an elevator collapsed in a Georgia high-rise building. The victim's teammates from Champion Prep Academy said they are heartbroken over the death of their friend. Other teammates who were actually inside the elevator with him were too distraught to show their...
Postal worker shot to death on delivery route, Georgia cops say. A shootout followed

A shootout erupted Saturday in Georgia between deputies and a person of interest in the killing of a postal worker. The postal worker, 59-year-old Asa “Junior” Wood, was working his morning delivery route on Saturday when he was shot, according to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies got a call about the “intentional shooting” at about 9:38 a.m. and arrived to the scene to find Wood “deceased from a gunshot wound.”
Newlywed Couple Found Dead at Utah Campsite After Reporting 'Creepy' Man

There are no suspects — but the Sheriff claims there is no danger. A newlywed couple were found dead at a Utah campground just days after reporting a "creepy man." The bodies Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were discovered on Wednesday near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains by their friend, who had set out in search of them when they failed to show up for work.

