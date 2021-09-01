Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in trailer for Survive the Game
Lionsgate has released a poster, trailer and images for Survive the Game, a new thriller from director James Cullen Bressack and starring Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray. If this sounds familiar, you may be confusing it with Survive the Night, a thriller from last year starring Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray. It’s not the same film, and it’s not a sequel either, but it does appear to use the same image of Willis for its poster as the one on the poster for Midnight in the Switchgrass.www.flickeringmyth.com
