Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in trailer for Survive the Game

Mickey Rourke is set to star alongside Alexandra Grey (MacGyver) and Jeremy Luke (Don Jon) in the cast of Replica, a new crime drama from writer-director Paul Tully. The film will follow Tonya (Grey), a beautiful African American trans woman, who has journeyed cross-country from her small Mississippi hometown to California in pursuit of her dream to be an actress. While enroute to Los Angeles, she accidentally gets stranded in the suburbs of Los Angeles and becomes engulfed in a gritty world upon being introduced to Mickey (Luke), a Neo Nazi low-level meth dealer. To both of their surprise, they begin falling in love just as they find themselves the prey of some ruthless drug dealers. During a 72-hour race against the clock, Tonya and Mickey will learn that on the road to redemption, there is a price to pay.