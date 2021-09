A new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong has the upcoming mythical action fest looking pretty good as it announces a switch to Unreal Engine 5. Shared by Nvidia on Youtube, the 12-minute slice of cinematics and gameplay shows off clear influences from other modern action RPGs, but definitely has its own thing going on. Wukong seems great at not just dodging, but at using abilities that knock back and stun enemies—including some that seem like bosses.