Italy announces tighter entry requirements for US tourists
Countries around the world are putting restrictions on American travelers as the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. In a release from the country's U.S. Embassy and Consulates, Italy said Wednesday that beginning on Tuesday travelers from the U.S. may only enter if they present a negative molecular PCR or rapid antigen test result carried out within 72 hours of arrival and either an anti-COVID-19 vaccination certificate for a European Medicines Agency (EMA)-recognized vaccine or a medical certificate confirming recovery from the virus dated no more than six months before departure.www.foxbusiness.com
