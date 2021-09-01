Cancel
Lifestyle

Italy announces tighter entry requirements for US tourists

By Julia Musto
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountries around the world are putting restrictions on American travelers as the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. In a release from the country's U.S. Embassy and Consulates, Italy said Wednesday that beginning on Tuesday travelers from the U.S. may only enter if they present a negative molecular PCR or rapid antigen test result carried out within 72 hours of arrival and either an anti-COVID-19 vaccination certificate for a European Medicines Agency (EMA)-recognized vaccine or a medical certificate confirming recovery from the virus dated no more than six months before departure.

