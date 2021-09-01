Let’s Build a Splash update and the Globe Miami High Alumni Challenge

“When we moved to Globe-Miami in 1999 our intention was to only stay here three years. We fell in love with this community and we want to see it thrive and prosper. I believe that we have the spirit to make our community better than it has ever been before and we are happy to be a small part of that,” stated Fernando and Denise Shipley, who raised their three children in the area and recently made a donation of $1,000 per year for five years. Thank you, Fernando, Denise, and Family.