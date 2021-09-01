A few spots open for summer trips

Candice Casillas and Wendy Jonovich have two exciting summers ahead with Go Ahead Tours. 2022 is Spain, France and Italy; 2023 is the Greek Islands. Who wants to join us? We had so many people interested we changed our dates to accommodate more travelers. Our new travel dates are June 22-July 5, 2022. We have a few spots remaining. Time is running out. We also have spots left for Greece 2023, but that one is selling out fast. There is no time like the present to plan your next adventure. You can go to our website for full details at: https://groupsite.com/candicecasillas. Reserve your spot today with a worry-free deposit. You can call Candice at 928-200-8060 with any questions.