Mets acting GM Zack Scott charged with DUI

By Grey Papke
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago

The New York Mets are dealing with another crisis, this time stemming from the actions of acting GM Zack Scott. As first reported by Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy, and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post, Scott was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday. Scott was found asleep in his car at 4:17 a.m. in White Plains, and refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer test. Scott underwent a field sobriety test instead, which he failed.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

