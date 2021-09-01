Mets acting GM Zack Scott charged with DUI
The New York Mets are dealing with another crisis, this time stemming from the actions of acting GM Zack Scott. As first reported by Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy, and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post, Scott was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday. Scott was found asleep in his car at 4:17 a.m. in White Plains, and refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer test. Scott underwent a field sobriety test instead, which he failed.larrybrownsports.com
