Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

ACC teams hope vaccinations reduce COVID-19 setbacks in '21

By AARON BEARD
harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren remembers the stress attached to every round of COVID-19 testing for his football program last season. Concern remains about the ongoing pandemic, though …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Football#Stress#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportssportswar.com

ACC Announces COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy . . .

If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings.
NBABoston Globe

NBA, pair of MLB teams latest to mandate COVID-19 vaccination

All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday. It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams; be around the bench areas; have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms; and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”
NFLUSA Today

Buffalo Bills could be among least COVID-19 vaccinated teams

Combing a few things, the Buffalo Bills might be among NFL teams that have the least-amount of players vaccinated against COVID-19. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has expressed a few times this offseason that the team is in the 80 percent range in terms of the number of players in Buffalo that have received a vaccine. He did so as recently as Tuesday.
NBABoston Globe

NBA issues COVID-19 guidelines, protocols to teams for fully and non-vaccinated players

With training camps set to open Sept. 28, fully vaccinated NBA players and coaches are not expected to be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season, the league told its teams Thursday. Exceptions to that policy will include situations such as a player or coach showing symptoms generally associated with the coronavirus or being exposed to an unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19. Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be tested on all days involving practice or travel and likely will be tested twice on game days. They’ll also have to wear masks at team facilities and during travel. And everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be expected to submit to an antibody test before the season “to better identify individuals with a limited or waning immune response to vaccination,” the league said. It is still unclear if players will need to be tested on off days, the league said. Players, vaccinated or not, who return a positive or inconclusive test result again will be required to isolate immediately. It would likely be for 10 days if those test results are eventually confirmed as positive. Teams will likely have to arrange seating in almost all situations — travel, meals, meetings, even locker-room setups — to ensure that players who are not fully vaccinated are not seated directly next to another player. Earlier this week, the NBA told teams that in response to local regulations in New York and San Francisco teams, they would be required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply. The league also told teams that visiting teams would be exempt from those requirements in both cities but that the rules would apply to home teams, meaning the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. The league has already told teams that anyone working within 15 feet of players, coaches and referees this season must be fully vaccinated. NBA referees who work games will also be fully vaccinated this season.
NFLspectrumnews1.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates: Topic of discussion among New England sports teams

MASS. - Head coach Bill Belichick says Cam Newton not being vaccinated against COVID-19 had nothing to do with the quarterback being cut from the New England Patriots roster. “The number of players and coaches and staff members that have been infected by COVID in this training camp [around the NFL] who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number," Belichick said in a press conference on Wednesday morning. "So I wouldn't lose sight of that."
EducationPosted by
The Richmond Observer

COVID-19 clusters increase among middle and high school sports teams; NCDHHS encourages vaccination, strong COVID-19 protection measures

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams. For the period between July 1 and Sept. 2, 2021, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools, despite most school sports activities not beginning until August as schools began the fall semester. School sports teams are urged to follow NCDHHS guidance for youth sports.
Footballharrisondaily.com

College football's return boosts television ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers are ready for some football. Three college matchups scored among the Nielsen company's four most-watched television programs last week. Only an episode of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
NFLharrisondaily.com

NFL QB youth movement features 13 starters 25 or younger

There's a quarterback youth movement that has hit the NFL. With five QBs drafted in the first round for the second time in the past four seasons, the NFL has a staggering number of young …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MLBharrisondaily.com

LEADING OFF: Franco ties a Mantle mark, Civale returns

Rays rookie Wander Franco keeps putting up impressive numbers and has reached base safely in 36 straight games. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
College Sportsharrisondaily.com

ACC wide open after league's disappointing opening week

(AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference crown seems up for grabs after the league’s disappointing opening week performance. Its three preseason ranked teams all lost as the league went 7-7, a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Golfharrisondaily.com

Stricker fills out US team with 4 more Ryder Cup rookies

Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Steve Stricker added four more rookies to his American team that included a mixture of obvious choices and perhaps a surprise, but no …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
NHLharrisondaily.com

NHL's Panthers offer deals to 200 FAU female athletes

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers were seeking a female athlete from Florida Atlantic University to be the next college student they sign to an endorsement deal. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Footballharrisondaily.com

SEC beefing up schedules, moving away from early cupcakes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is moving away from early season cupcakes. It’s been years in the making and probably long overdue. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Oregon Stateharrisondaily.com

College Football Picks: Big week for No. 12 Oregon, Pac-12

UCLA won't be around to bail out the Pac-12 this weekend. The Bruins' victory against LSU was the highlight of an otherwise . The Pac-12 North was especially bad, going 1-5 with losses to two …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Tennisharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Raducanu tries to become 2 teen in US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Emma Raducanu is trying to become the second teenager in the women's semifinals at the U.S. Open. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy