City of San Luis office closed for Labor Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis announces Wednesday that offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, in honor of Labor Day.

City officials say offices will resume as usual the following day, Tuesday, September 7. Police confirm emergency and law enforcement services will remain available despite City offices closing for the day.

Locals will still be able to get ahold of law enforcement:

Police Department, in case of an emergency please dial 9-1-1. For non-emergency situations you may contact them at (928) 341-2420.

Fire Department, in case of an emergency please dial 9-1-1. For non-emergency situations you may contact them at (928) 341-8550.

If anyone should have a water or sewer emergency, they should call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.

Trash collection for the week has also been adjusted. City staff says if you normally have your trash collected Monday and Thursday, it will now be picked up on Tuesday and Thursday.

But if the City typically picks up your trash on Tuesday and Friday, officials says the trash will be collected on Wednesday and Friday instead.

And if you need to pay a utility bill residents can do that online , over the phone at 855-314-2095, with a live operator at 800-720-6847 or at the drop box located outside City Hall’s lobby at the main entrance.

The City of Yuma reminds locals to pay with checks or money orders, just not cash.

