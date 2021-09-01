Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Penelope Cruz says her new film features one of the most 'difficult characters I've ever played'

By Zac Ntim
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBi1y_0bjk7PlW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8OgR_0bjk7PlW00
Pedro Almodóvar and Penelope Cruz at the Venice Film Festival.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

  • "Madres Paralelas," starring Penelope Cruz," opened the Venice Film Festival Wednesday.
  • "It was an honor to be part of something so important," Cruz told Insider along with other journalists.
  • "Madres Paralelas," along with other films this week, could be big awards season contenders.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

The 78th Venice Film Festival opened Wednesday with a new film from one of European cinema's stalwarts: Pedro Almodóvar. "Madres Paralelas," starring Oscar-winner Penelope Cruz, debuted on the lido following the opening ceremony.

The Spanish master's 23rd feature film follows the story of two women whose lives become fiercely connected after a chance meeting at a hospital where they are both due to give birth.

"I think this is one of the most difficult characters I've ever played but it has allowed me to learn a lot about myself," Cruz told journalists during a press conference before the film's premiere.

"'Madres Paralelas' was an overwhelming journey, and a gift," she added. "It was an honor to be part of something so important."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06beGL_0bjk7PlW00
The cast of "Madres Paralelas" at Venice Film Festival.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Almodóvar - who made his debut at Venice in 1983 with "The Indiscreet Charm of Sin" - will compete for the festival's prestigious Golden Lion against a mix of old and new Hollywood talent.

The veteran US writer-director Paul Schrader debuts his new film "The Card Counter," starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish, on the Lido later this week and New Zealand director Jane Campion has brought "The Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, her first film in over a decade, to the festival.

Chilean director Pablo Larrain's new film "Spencer," starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana will premiere alongside actor-turned-director Maggie Gyllenhaal's star-studded adaption of Elena Ferrante's "The Lost Daughter," featuring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Many of these films will likely feature heavily in the upcoming awards season since three of the last four best picture Oscar winners won the top prize at Venice.

Although the festival has become Hollywood's unofficial European launchpad, these films will also face a film industry in deep flux due to the effects of COVID-19. Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated "Dune" remake, starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, which debuts out of competition in Venice on Friday, will be given a controversial simultaneous release on HBO and in theaters later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6Sjd_0bjk7PlW00
Bong Joon Ho and fellow jury member Chloe Zhao.

Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

Venice Film Festival proved that cinema is still being largely impacted by COVID-19

"Parasite" filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who is this year's jury president in charge of awarding the Golden Lion, said the lingering pandemic be hard on creatives.

"Filmmakers had a tough year because of the pandemic, but looking back it was a test for cinema," he told journalists at the festival's launch. "As a filmmaker, I don't think cinema can be stopped so easily: cinema will always survive."

While the festival has largely launched without much COVID-19 related disruption, there were signs of a changing festival circuit throughout the first day on the Lido.

Early on the first day of festival-going, Deadline reported that a screening of "Madres Paralelas" began without its full complement of ticket holders, who were stuck in long lines due to COVID-19 and security checks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139ett_0bjk7PlW00
Queues at the Venice Film Festival.

Zac Ntim/Insider.

The festival requires all attendees to display either a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to their visit or a European Green Card (Vaccine passport) or its international equivalent.

When Insider arrived on the Lido hours later, lines to enter the festival were still long with very little social distancing in practice although mask-wearing in festival venues is mandatory.

Insider will be on the ground at Venice Film Festival all week. Have a tip? Email zntim@insider.com.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Zendaya
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Pablo Larrain
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Film Industry#Feature Film#European#Spanish#Golden Lion#Chilean#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Penelope Cruz's glow is absolutely spell-binding in new picture

Penelope Cruz's timeless beauty is, at this point, a pretty well-known fact, something which has been celebrated in Hollywood and was an aspect that even enhanced her Oscar-winning role. The actress put that beauty on full display when she shared a new picture with her fans, and they all agreed.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Penélope Cruz Wore Three Chanel Looks in 24 Hours at the Venice Film Festival

In the 24 hours since Penélope Cruz disembarked from her water taxi ahead of the Venice Film Festival, tshe’s already stepped out in no less than three different head-to-toe-Chanel looks. A brand ambassador, Cruz has had a strong relationship with the house for years; she even made her runway debut for its homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2019. Still, this level of commitment is somewhat unprecedented—especially since more Chanel looks are sure to follow as the festival unfolds.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Penelope Cruz stars in trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’

Sony Pictures Classic has debuted a new trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ ahead of its outing at the Venice Film Festival. Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way.
MoviesBBC

Penelope Cruz film gets nine-minute Venice standing ovation

Cinema lovers and critics at the Venice Film Festival have given a very warm response to the event's opening movie, Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers. The film, which got a nine-minute standing ovation, stars Penelope Cruz as one of two women who meet in hospital just before they give birth. "Almodovar...
CelebritiesPopculture

Drew Barrymore Transforms Into One of Her Most Beloved Movie Characters

She's not Josie Grossie anymore! Drew Barrymore decided to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of one of her most beloved romantic comedies, Never Been Kissed, by dressing up in the awkward prom dress that her character Josie wears at a pivotal part of the film. PEOPLE has the pictures of Barrymore in New York City on Thursday in the pink dress, although it's unclear if it's for a project — perhaps a bit for the upcoming season of The Drew Barrymore Show? — or just an eccentric celebration.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman at ''The Lost Daughter'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman attended the premiere of ''The Lost Daughter'' during the 78th Venice Film Festival yesterday evening(September 3rd). Dakota Johnson rocked a playful but sexy GUCCI cap sleeved column gown with Rosaline crystal details, over a tulle underlay embroidered with...
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Penelope Cruz Says She’s The “Luckiest Girl in the World” to Have Worked With Pedro Almodovar on 8 Films

Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz gushed about their almost quarter century of filmmaking together at the press conference for Venice Film Festival opener Parallel Mothers, the duo’s eighth feature collaboration. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world getting to work with him for so many years,” she said. “He has given me so many opportunities, so many characters that are so different from each other and so different (from) myself.” Cruz admitted that it was Almodovar who actually inspired her go to theater school as a teenager, getting a call from him two years later for a role that she...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Venice Comedy ‘Official Competition’ Sells To UK

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Protagonist Pictures has closed a UK all rights deal with Curzon for Spanish-language pic Official Competition starring Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martínez. In Official Competition, Oscar winner Cruz plays renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie. Banderas will star as Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero, and joining them is Argentinian actor Oscar Martínez (The Distinguished Citizen), who plays radical theatre actor Iván Torres. The Spanish-language comedy, directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat from a script they wrote with Andrés Duprat,...
Moviesimdb.com

Benedict Cumberbatch on Straight Actors Playing Gay in ‘Power of the Dog’: ‘It Wasn’t Done Without Thought’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are ready to have the hard conversations about “The Power of the Dog.”. Jane Campion’s evocative Western, which premiered to great acclaim in Venice and launched its cast into the Oscar race, brings a radical new perspective to its late-1920s backdrop. The adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel finds Cumberbatch playing ruthless Montana cattle rancher Phil, who projects a crude, macho presence even as he develops unexpected chemistry with Peter (Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow (Kirsten Dunst) who moves onto the ranch after she marries Cumberbatch’s brother (Jesse Plemons).
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Dune,’ Princess Diana dominate at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – The environmentally focused sci-fi epic “Dune Part 1” and “Spencer,” a dark fairy tale about Princess Diana, both world premieres, dominated Friday’s Venice Film Festival. “Dune,” a reworking of Frank Herbert’s cult novel and David Lynch’s early ’80s film version, was represented by director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”)...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Much Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo DiCaprio Are Reportedly Getting Paid To Do A Netflix Movie

As the summer movie season begins to slow down later this month, awards season looms closer, and one of the upcoming films we’ll be watching for is Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of Earth’s impending doom. Between the pair, they have been nominated for 10 acting Oscars and each won one over their careers, and apparently it pays to be as big of a talent as they each are.

Comments / 0

Community Policy