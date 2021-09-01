10 reality TV stars who wore multiple wedding dresses

Tamra Judge's third dress. Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Wearing more than one wedding dress is something that's becoming more and more popular.

Reality TV stars have gotten in on the trend, too.

Kim Kardashian wore three dresses for her televised wedding to Kris Humphries.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Reality TV stars are some of the most over-the-top personalities in the world - so when it became trendy to wear multiple dresses on your wedding day, of course stars like Kim Kardashian, the Real Housewives, and Holly Madison would take part.

While no wedding may be more extravagant than the royal weddings of Will and Kate or Meghan and Harry, these brides certainly tried their best to make their weddings as worthy of a royalty as possible , from multiple dress changes to amazing venues to tiaras worth $500,000.

Brittany Cartwright had 3 distinct looks at her July 2019 wedding to 'Vanderpump Rules' costar Jax Taylor

Cartwright wore a beaded dress designed by Netta BenShabu that transformed into two further looks throughout the day.

The gown converted into a strapless dress

She also removed the veil and overskirt for her second look of the day, which she wore to the reception at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

"That one is definitely fit for a castle," Cartwright said of the gown in an interview with People . "It's so pretty. I couldn't wait for everybody to finally see it. I couldn't wait for Jax to finally see it."

Her third look was a shortened version of the dress

The third dress. Bravo

A three-in-one dress is impressive.

After getting divorced in season 4 of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' NeNe and Gregg Leakes remarried in 2013

NeNe and Gregg. Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

NeNe's first dress had an ornately beaded bodice and trim and was designed by Baracci.

Their wedding, which was held at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta, and the entire planning process was featured in the spin-off show "I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding."

Gregg Leakes passed away from cancer, Entertainment Tonight reported on September 1, 2021. He was 66.

NeNe's second dress was also dramatic, with a sparkly see-through bodice and halter neckline

The second dress. Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This dress was designed by Pnina Tornai , and was covered in Swarovski crystals, which added another $4,000 to the already hefty price of $16,000.

Her third dress was a simple white T-shirt-style dress - of course, with some sparkle

The third dress. Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Their second wedding was held on June 22, 2013.

At Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' 2011 wedding, she also wore three dresses - first up, this dreamy Vera Wang ball gown

Kim walking down the aisle with Caitlyn Jenner. E!

During the episode about the wedding, she couldn't decide which dress to walk down the aisle in, but this eventually won.

Her second dress, also Vera Wang, was a mermaid-style gown with a flowing feathery train

The second dress. E!

Kardashian has always had a flair for the dramatic.

Her third dress was, in her own words, her 'Old Hollywood sexy satin look'

The third dress. E!

And, of course, it was designed by Vera Wang.

Famously, the marriage only lasted 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce.

For her second wedding in May 2014 to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian also wore multiple dresses

This look, designed by Givenchy, featured lace all over with cutouts and a thin belt with pearls.

She's never released a full photo of her second dress, reportedly a mini-dress designed by Balmain

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's creative director, posted this selfie of the two on her wedding day. You can see the intricate beading and pearls.

She filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

When Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon tied the knot in August 2019, it was an event fit for 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Her first dress, a traditional princess ball gown, was designed by Ines Di Santo. The couple married in Newport, Rhode Island.

Iaconetti's second dress was just as dramatic, but this time it was made from satin

This dress was designed by Rita Vinieris from her Alyne line.

For her Gatsby-themed wedding in November 2014, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi channeled the '20s in this elaborate princess gown

Snooki's first dress. MTV

Polizzi actually met her husband, Jionni LaValle, on an episode of "Jersey Shore" - famously, she couldn't remember his name.

Her second dress was a mermaid-style gown

Snooki's second dress. MTV

The wedding was the series finale of her 'Jersey Shore' spin-off, "Snooki & Jwoww."

The second dress converted into a shorter strapless dress

Snooki's third dress. MTV

It was designed by Ines Di Santo .

LuAnn de Lesseps of 'Real Housewives of New York' wed Tom D'Agostino in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve 2016

The bride and groom. Bravo

Their marriage was over by August 2017.

Her reception dress was designed by Randi Rahm

She was actually supposed to wear three dresses, but the former countess didn't want to miss a single moment of the night, according to People .

'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Tamra Judge wore 3 dresses on her big day

Her first dress. Bravo

All three gowns she wore at her wedding to Eddie Judge were custom Mark Zunino.

The 2013 wedding, which was held in Dana Point, California, was documented on "Tamra's OC Wedding."

Dress No. 2 featured a plunging neckline

The second dress. Bravo

Although it's not visible here, it has a subtle train in the back.

Judge's third dress was designed especially for the cha-cha at their June 2013 wedding

Tamra Judge's third dress. Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The fringe was perfect for the dance.

Holly Madison of 'The Girls Next Door' married Pasquale Rotella in September 2013

The first dress. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Her custom Gregg Barnes gown was beautiful, but it's really all about the $500,000 diamond tiara on her head.

It was the perfect Disney princess look for their wedding, which was held at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Madison changed into a slinkier Roberto Cavalli gown for the reception

The second dress. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

The tiara stayed in place, of course. Madison and Rotella split in September 2018.

When 'American Idol' runner-up Katharine McPhee wed David Foster in June 2019, she wore 3 dresses designed by Zac Posen

McPhee shared a 360-degree video of her dress on Instagram so we could appreciate the Zac Posen ball gown in all of its glory.

Her second dress was an off-the-shoulder look with a unique pattern and bag

They married in London.

McPhee's third and final look channeled Cinderella

One of McPhee's wedding dresses. GORC/GC Images

No glass slippers to be found, though.

Kandi Burruss wed a former producer from her show 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' Todd Tucker, in April 2014

One of Burruss' dresses. Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The dress featured champagne-colored feathers, an illusion bodice, and hundreds of crystals.

Burruss' second dress made her look like a fairy princess

Kandi's second dress. Bravo

Burruss' wedding was documented in an "RHOA" spin-off called "Kandi's Wedding."