The last 18 months have been nothing if not transformative. Not just for consumers — who made, and continue to make, a push into doing, well, everything online. The pandemic has also been a period of seismic change for the small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that power the U.S. economy. The most recent “Digital Transformation of Main Street SMBs” report provides a sense of just how widespread the movement has been for smaller firms to innovate.