Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats condemn supreme court for failing to block Texas abortion law

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Democrats across the country are condemning the US supreme court over its silence on Texas’s latest and most extreme abortion law to date after it came into effect on Wednesday. The so-called “Heartbeat Act”, which was signed into law by Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor, in May, bans...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Republican#The Us Supreme Court#Guardian#The Supreme Court#Deputizes#Democratic#House#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Congress & Courtsorlandoweekly.com

The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions to kill Roe v. Wade

In May, when the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it was clear Roe v. Wade’s days were numbered. Mississippi had banned most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. Its law was obviously unconstitutional, at least insofar as the court has interpreted the Constitution since 1973. But the state asked the court to ignore stare decisis based on its purported concern for “the health of the maternal patient, the dignity of the unborn child, and the integrity of the medical profession.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Stop fretting, Democrats. Use your power.

The past few days have provided a vivid example of how the country’s two major parties exercise political power. On the one hand, Democrats hold Congress and the White House, but they’ve hit the brakes on a signature spending package and the extension of still-needed unemployment benefits. On the other, Republicans hold only the Supreme Court, but are closer than ever to fundamentally changing the nation’s abortion laws.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats scramble to scrap filibuster, codify Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court’s decision to let stand a Texas ban on most abortions has sent Democrats scrambling to safeguard abortion rights and to prevent the law from becoming a blueprint for other states. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday the Senate should abolish the 60-vote filibuster threshold to help clear the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy