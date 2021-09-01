Recovery from pandemic will be 'multi-year effort': CMS superintendent

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the results of its end-of-year testing Wednesday, with Superintendent Earnest Winston saying recovering from the pandemic will be a "multi-year effort."

Winston said the results weren't unexpected but they are also not acceptable. During a news conference Wednesday, CMS said the percentage of students scoring College and Career Ready (CCR) in every grade, in every subject with the exception of Math 3, has greatly declined. The CMS 4-year cohort graduation rate dropped just under 2 points to 83.6%. In 2015, the graduation rate was 88%.

Last school year was difficult for many students and teachers, with remote learning struggles, technology failures and distractions while trying to learn at home. Last year, CMS identified roughly 65,000 students who failed at least one core class . One student had 150 unexcused absences and failed all six core classes but was promoted to the next grade.

"To think a child fails six classes out of nine and you pass them," Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack said. "If that’s what they’re doing, these children are destined to fail.”

Fall 2020 End of Course tests showed that half of students showed learning loss in biology compared to the previous school year. In Math 1, the percentage of not proficient students nearly doubled.

The district will release the results during a 3:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

Tanya Mendis will have a report on the CMS data release on WCNC Charlotte News at 6 .

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .

SUBSCRIBE : Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.