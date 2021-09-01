Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Recovery from pandemic will be 'multi-year effort': CMS superintendent

WCNC
 5 days ago
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the results of its end-of-year testing Wednesday, with Superintendent Earnest Winston saying recovering from the pandemic will be a "multi-year effort."

Winston said the results weren't unexpected but they are also not acceptable. During a news conference Wednesday, CMS said the percentage of students scoring College and Career Ready (CCR) in every grade, in every subject with the exception of Math 3, has greatly declined. The CMS 4-year cohort graduation rate dropped just under 2 points to 83.6%. In 2015, the graduation rate was 88%.

Last school year was difficult for many students and teachers, with remote learning struggles, technology failures and distractions while trying to learn at home. Last year, CMS identified roughly 65,000 students who failed at least one core class . One student had 150 unexcused absences and failed all six core classes but was promoted to the next grade.

"To think a child fails six classes out of nine and you pass them," Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack said. "If that’s what they’re doing, these children are destined to fail.”

Fall 2020 End of Course tests showed that half of students showed learning loss in biology compared to the previous school year. In Math 1, the percentage of not proficient students nearly doubled.

Tanya Mendis will have a report on the CMS data release on WCNC Charlotte News at 6 .

