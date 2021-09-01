Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Deadwood in the global carbon cycle

Science Daily
 8 days ago

Technical University of Munich (TUM) The speed at which deadwood decomposes in forests depends on the climate as well as on fungi and insects. An international research team has now determined the annual contribution made by deadwood to the global carbon cycle and quantified the importance of insects in the decomposition of wood.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadwood#Carbon Cycle#Global Change#Biodiversity#Carbon Dioxide#Tum#Bavarian#Pd Dr Seibold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Environmentpv-magazine.com

Solar-accelerated carbon-dioxide splitting to recycle a deadly greenhouse gas

Solar panels are now an accepted means of producing clean electricity, and Australia is revving along the roadmap to mass production of clean hydrogen using a two-step solar conversion process — photovoltaics followed by electrolysis. But this month, Swinburne University of Technology’s Associate Professor Tianyi Ma received an Australian Research Council Future Fellowship of more than $937,000 to pursue his work using solar energy directly in photocatalysis, to repurpose abundant carbon dioxide emitted during industrial processes into “solar” fuels such as green methane, methanol and carbon monoxide.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Alternative cement with low carbon footprint developed

Researchers at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in Germany and the Brazilian University of Pará have developed a climate-friendly alternative to conventional cement. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can be reduced during production by up to two thirds when a previously unused overburden from bauxite mining is used as a raw material. The alternative was found to be just as stable as the traditional Portland cement. The results were published in Sustainable Materials and Technologies.
Energy Industryhealththoroughfare.com

The Oil Refineries Will Emit More CO2 Emissions in the Near Future, Research Finds

As Earth faces the worst-case scenario triggered by climate change and global warming, pollution makes everything even worse. According to a global inventory, the CO2 emissions from oil refineries were 1.3Gt in 2018, with the risk to reach higher levels from 2020 to 2030. Now, researchers try to raise awareness, recommending various mitigation strategies for refineries in many regions.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Effectively removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI and ETH Zurich have investigated the extent to which direct capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ambient air can help to effectively remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. The result: With careful planning, for example with regard to location and provision of the necessary energy, CO2 can be removed in a climate-effective manner. The researchers have now published their analysis in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: Curbing methane emissions will 'buy us time'

An aggressive campaign to cut methane emissions can buy the world extra time to tackle climate change, experts say. One of the key findings in the newly released IPCC report is that emissions of methane have made a huge contribution to current warming. The study suggested that 30-50% of the...
Environmentetftrends.com

The CFC Ban Has Helped Drastically Reduce Global Warming

The ban of ozone-damaging chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in the 1980s has led to a recovering ozone layer and climate benefits that were unexpected by many, according to the Financial Times. Following a trend of years of thinning, the ozone layer in the stratosphere, which blocks harmful ultraviolet radiation is showing signs...
WildlifeNature.com

The contribution of insects to global forest deadwood decomposition

The amount of carbon stored in deadwood is equivalent to about 8 per cent of the global forest carbon stocks1. The decomposition of deadwood is largely governed by climate2,3,4,5 with decomposer groups—such as microorganisms and insects—contributing to variations in the decomposition rates2,6,7. At the global scale, the contribution of insects to the decomposition of deadwood and carbon release remains poorly understood7. Here we present a field experiment of wood decomposition across 55 forest sites and 6 continents. We find that the deadwood decomposition rates increase with temperature, and the strongest temperature effect is found at high precipitation levels. Precipitation affects the decomposition rates negatively at low temperatures and positively at high temperatures. As a net effect—including the direct consumption by insects and indirect effects through interactions with microorganisms—insects accelerate the decomposition in tropical forests (3.9% median mass loss per year). In temperate and boreal forests, we find weak positive and negative effects with a median mass loss of 0.9 per cent and −0.1 per cent per year, respectively. Furthermore, we apply the experimentally derived decomposition function to a global map of deadwood carbon synthesized from empirical and remote-sensing data, obtaining an estimate of 10.9 ± 3.2 petagram of carbon per year released from deadwood globally, with 93 per cent originating from tropical forests. Globally, the net effect of insects may account for 29 per cent of the carbon flux from deadwood, which suggests a functional importance of insects in the decomposition of deadwood and the carbon cycle.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Climate change is expected to increase deadwood decomposition globally

Climate change could increase the release of greenhouse gases from insect-driven forest decay, a new study has found. Griffith University researchers were part of the international study published in Nature, that for the first time quantified the contribution of deadwood decomposition to the global carbon cycle and the role that insects play in forest decomposition.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Landsat 9 To Step Up Global Climate Assessments

Landsat 9, the joint Earth-observation satellite from NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), promises to accelerate the pace of high-data, global snapshots of the planet’s varied land masses, oceans and glacial response to climate change. Satellite imagery across spectra ranging from visible... Subscription Required. Landsat 9 To Step Up...
IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Researchers seek to use carbon to decarbonize global economies

Earlier this month, the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report containing catastrophic climate predictions. Calls to immediately stop using fossil fuels soon followed, with industry associations defending the industry. “The United States is producing less carbon dioxide than it did in 1960, while leading the greatest...
Energy IndustryScience Daily

Making methane from CO2: Carbon capture grows more affordable

In their ongoing effort to make carbon capture more affordable, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a method to convert captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into methane, the primary component of natural gas. By streamlining a longstanding process in which CO2 is converted to methane,...
Energy IndustryPhys.org

Mining waste could be used as an ingredient for cheaper hydrogen fuel production

Researchers have discovered a way to use mining waste as part of a potential cheaper catalyst for hydrogen fuel production. Water splitting reactions that produce hydrogen are triggered using rare platinum ($1450/ounce), iridium ($1370/ounce) and ruthenium ($367/ounce), or cheaper but less active metals—cobalt ($70,000/ton), nickel ($26,000/ton) and iron ($641/ton). Professor...
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Global Warming Simulation Reveals Possible End of El Niño/ La Niña Temperature Cycle

Highest resolution global warming simulation conducted to date reveals possible end of El Niño/ La Niña temperature cycle. The cycling between warm El Niño and cold La Niña conditions in the eastern Pacific (commonly referred to as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, ENSO) has persisted without major interruptions for at least the last 11,000 years. This may change in the future according to a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change by a team of scientists from the IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP) at Pusan National University in South Korea, the Max Planck Institute of Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany, and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, USA.
Sciencecapenews.net

Capturing Carbon

One scientific article and one teacher changed his life. After a revelatory Scientific American article on the impact of climate change and an inspirational biology, physics, and philosophy high school teacher, his life and hard work led him down a path of scientific honors and discovery. Today, all his talent, experience, and efforts work toward mitigating climate change.
HealthNational Science Foundation (press release)

Robotic floats provide new look at ocean health and global carbon cycle

Floats capture thousands of ocean profiles every year. Microscopic marine life plays a fundamental role in the health of the ocean and, ultimately, the planet. Just like plants on land, tiny phytoplankton use photosynthesis to consume carbon dioxide and convert it into organic matter and oxygen. This biological transformation is known as marine primary productivity.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

The Goldilocks Density Delivers the Lowest Life Cycle Carbon Emissions

A new study with a mouthful of a title, "Decoupling density from tallness in analysing the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of cities," confirms much of what we have been writing on Treehugger for years—that tall buildings aren't all they're cracked up to be when it comes to sustainability." confirms much of what we have been writing on Treehugger for years—that tall buildings aren't all they're cracked up to be when it comes to sustainability.﻿﻿
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Making the case for hydrogen in a zero-carbon economy

As the United States races to achieve its goal of zero-carbon electricity generation by 2035, energy providers are swiftly ramping up renewable resources such as solar and wind. But because these technologies churn out electrons only when the sun shines and the wind blows, they need backup from other energy sources, especially during seasons of high electric demand. Currently, plants burning fossil fuels, primarily natural gas, fill in the gaps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy