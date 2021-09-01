A look at the world of little wooden country churches in Copake Falls

COPAKE FALLS — As most know, art comes in many forms. And many are also aware that religion is the mainstay of communities around the world. History has a way of telling the stories of both, and how the two are often intertwined. The Roeliff Jansen Historical Society is currently offering local residents and those who may be visiting the region a chance to learn the tale of both vital elements in an exhibit at their museum in Copake Falls.