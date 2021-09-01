Hydrogen-Powered Transportation

Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the Artificial Photosynthesis Chemical Process Technology Research Association (ARPChem) are working together with the University of Tokyo, Fujifilm, Toto, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shinshu University, and Meiji University on the implementation of artificial photosynthesis systems. “Developed and demonstrated for the first time in the world: a photocatalyst panel reaction system that connects a two-scale photocatalytic photocatalyst water decomposition panel reactor and a hydrogen/oxygen gas separation module. The test was successful,” reads a statement released by NEDO last week. In August 2019, the partners started a demonstration test of a photocatalytic panel reaction system under natural sunlight outdoors and separated high-purity solar hydrogen from a mixed gas of hydrogen and oxygen generated by decomposing water. The results of the research were published last week in the online version of the scientific journal nature. “Extending our earlier demonstration of a 1 m2 panel reactor system based on a modified, aluminium-doped strontium titanate particulate photocatalyst, we here report safe operation of a 100 m2 array of panel reactors over several months with autonomous recovery of hydrogen from the moist gas product mixture using a commercial polyimide membrane,” the paper reads. “The system, optimized for safety and durability and remaining undamaged upon intentional ignition of recovered hydrogen, reaches a maximum STH of 0.76%.” The researchers said that hydrogen production is inefficient and energy negative overall, but that their findings demonstrate that safe, large-scale photocatalytic water splitting, gas collection and separation system are possible. “To make the technology economically viable and practically useful, essential next steps are reactor and process optimization to substantially reduce costs and improve solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency, photocatalyst stability and gas separation efficiency,” they further explained.