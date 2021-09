A week of football season instead of talking season means big changes to the top 10 players in the SEC list. Of course, some of the changes are as predictable as death, taxes and Alabama in the College Football Playoff. What did we get right during the talking season? It’s too early to tell for sure, but a small sampling suggests that Alabama has a quarterback, Kirby Smart’s front seven isn’t of this world, Wan’Dale Robinson is, in fact, going to make Kentucky fun offensively for the first time since the Andre Woodson era, and whether it was Bo Pelini or Daronte Jones is the coordinator, LSU is going to find a way to make all that talent look underachieving on defense.