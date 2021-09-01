Cancel
New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DWI charge, won't join team for road trip

By Joon Lee
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Scott was arrested at around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

www.espn.com

