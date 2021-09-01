Body recovered from Ottumwa lagoon

OTTUMWA — Marvin Hertz couldn’t believe what he saw as he was taking a walk along the lagoon near the Beach Ottumwa around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It was a dead body, floating face down a few feet from the brush bank of the lagoon, near Highway 34. He first spotted it from near the entrance to The Beach and was unable to tell, at first, what it was. He walked around the lagoon to take a closer look. “As I got closer, I could smell something funny,” Hertz said. “You could tell they were gone.”

Hertz walked back around the lagoon to ask someone for the number for the police department. He said he didn’t think to call 911 as there was nothing that could be done for the decedent. “It didn’t seem like there was any need to hurry.”

He said the body was a white male that appeared middle-aged in a blue shirt and jeans, similar to the outfit Hertz himself was wearing. The similarities had an eerie effect on the witness: “What really freaked me out was the clothes looked like my clothes. It made me wonder if I was seeing my future,” he said.

The body was recovered by the Ottumwa Fire Department.

“We don’t really know what happened at this point,” said Lt. Jason Bell of the Ottumwa Police Department. He did confirm the body was a white male and said there was no apparent trauma on the body. The department will know more after an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, he said.

Hertz was still on the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday, lingering after emergency personnel had left. He lives in Des Moines and was in town to transport a patient from Fairfield to a medical appointment in Ottumwa. He decided to stop and take a walk to enjoy the weather.

“I just couldn’t believe, the first place I go to walk, I saw that,” he said. “It was definitely not what I expected to find. I had to take the time to walk it out and absorb the trauma. It was a horrible sight to see, but I try to look for the positive in everything.

“You hear all kinds of things where bodies aren’t identifiable and remain a mystery,” he continued. “Hopefully, this isn’t one of those things.”

Ottumwa Courier editor Kyle Ocker contributed to this report.