Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottumwa, IA

Body recovered from Ottumwa lagoon

By TRACY GOLDIZEN Courier features editor
Posted by 
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgvdo_0bjk5hm800

OTTUMWA — Marvin Hertz couldn’t believe what he saw as he was taking a walk along the lagoon near the Beach Ottumwa around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It was a dead body, floating face down a few feet from the brush bank of the lagoon, near Highway 34. He first spotted it from near the entrance to The Beach and was unable to tell, at first, what it was. He walked around the lagoon to take a closer look. “As I got closer, I could smell something funny,” Hertz said. “You could tell they were gone.”

Hertz walked back around the lagoon to ask someone for the number for the police department. He said he didn’t think to call 911 as there was nothing that could be done for the decedent. “It didn’t seem like there was any need to hurry.”

He said the body was a white male that appeared middle-aged in a blue shirt and jeans, similar to the outfit Hertz himself was wearing. The similarities had an eerie effect on the witness: “What really freaked me out was the clothes looked like my clothes. It made me wonder if I was seeing my future,” he said.

The body was recovered by the Ottumwa Fire Department.

“We don’t really know what happened at this point,” said Lt. Jason Bell of the Ottumwa Police Department. He did confirm the body was a white male and said there was no apparent trauma on the body. The department will know more after an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, he said.

Hertz was still on the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday, lingering after emergency personnel had left. He lives in Des Moines and was in town to transport a patient from Fairfield to a medical appointment in Ottumwa. He decided to stop and take a walk to enjoy the weather.

“I just couldn’t believe, the first place I go to walk, I saw that,” he said. “It was definitely not what I expected to find. I had to take the time to walk it out and absorb the trauma. It was a horrible sight to see, but I try to look for the positive in everything.

“You hear all kinds of things where bodies aren’t identifiable and remain a mystery,” he continued. “Hopefully, this isn’t one of those things.”

Ottumwa Courier editor Kyle Ocker contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
1K+
Followers
122
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottumwa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Ottumwa, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Lagoon#Police#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy