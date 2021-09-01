Cancel
Six Rivers CISMA EDRR Invasive Species of the Month – Hydrilla

University of Florida
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrilla (Hydrilla verticillata) Define Invasive Species: must have ALL of the following – Is non-native to the area, in our case northwest Florida. Introduced by humans, whether intentional or accidental. Causing either an environmental or economic problem, possibly both. Define EDRR Species: Early Detection Rapid Response. These are species that...

