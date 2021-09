The Plano Balloon Festival announced the cancellation of its 2021 event last week, citing an increase in reported COVID-19 cases and the virus’s delta variant. “In making this difficult decision we are mindful of the extremely large number of families that attend the event, the majority of which have children under 12 years of age,” the festival said in a social media post. “Providing a safe environment for everyone that visits the event is crucial, especially for our youngest attendees. Safety has been at the forefront of our Festival from the very beginning and that will not change. This was not an easy decision, but the right one to make.”