They're back: How to check for ticks and what you should do if you've been bitten

With several varieties of fruit and vegetable wash lining store shelves along with online DIY fruit wash methods (i.e. vinegar fruit wash, saltwater soaks, etc.), it's hard to know which to pick. But do you really need to be shelling out the cash for another cleaning product? Federal health officials report 48 million people become ill from foodborne illnesses every year, so it makes perfect sense to wonder whether your produce washing routine is truly getting rid of any potentially harmful bacteria. Fortunately, it turns out the answer isn't as complicated as you might think. We did some digging to learn what exactly is in a fruit and veggie wash and got the details from a food safety expert on whether you should even use it.