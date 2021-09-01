Cancel
'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes' Husband, Gregg, Dead at 66 After Cancer Battle

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg, has died ... this after an on-and-off battle with cancer. The 'RHOA' star's hubby of over 20 years passed away Wednesday -- this according to a family rep. They say, "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."

