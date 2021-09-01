Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge tosses lawsuit backed by Kansas AG challenging Biden’s ‘social cost of carbon’ calculation

By Allison Kite
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQ0XY_0bjk4UDM00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge found a group of Republican attorneys general lacked the standing to sue President Joe Biden’s administration for taking steps to consider the “social cost of carbon” in federal regulations.

The suit, supported by officials in 13 states, was led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt , who is running for the U.S. Senate to replace Sen. Roy Blunt. His spokesman said in a statement that Schmitt would appeal the judge’s decision, which was  issued Tuesday.

Schmitt was joined in the lawsuit by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the only major Republican candidate currently in Kansas’ gubernatorial primary , and officials in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

The lawsuit took aim at an executive order Biden issued in January, directing federal agencies to calculate an interim and final social cost of carbon, nitrous oxide and methane and make recommendations as to how those should be applied to decision-making, budgeting and procurement by the federal government.

The costs of each of those emissions are meant to represent the damages associated with increases in greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Scientific American, Biden’s working group pegged the social cost of carbon at $51 per ton. Under President Donald Trump, it was as low as $1.

“An accurate social cost is essential for agencies to accurately determine the social benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions when conducting cost-benefit analyses of regulatory and other actions,” the executive order says.

Schmitt and fellow attorneys general argued in their suit that the figure could result in “trillions of dollars in regulatory costs on the American economy every year.”

“In practice, President Biden’s order directs federal agencies to use this enormous figure to justify an equally enormous expansion of federal regulatory power that will intrude into every aspect of Americans’ lives — from their cars to their refrigerators and homes, to their grocery and electric bills,” the suit says.

Schmitt’s spokesman, Chris Nuelle, reiterated that concern in a statement Wednesday.

“Attorney General Schmitt will continue to fight against unelected bureaucrats’ attempts to impose massive federal regulations — in this case or any other instance — that could crush farmers and manufacturers in Missouri,” Nuelle said.

But U.S. District Judge Audrey Flessig said in the dismissal that plaintiffs’ complaint was too speculative.

“The injury that plaintiffs fear is from hypothetical future regulation possibly derived from these estimates,” Flessig wrote. “That injury is not concrete and therefore insufficient for standing.”

The suit is also premature, the judge wrote, because the plaintiffs will not be harmed at this time absent a court decision.

“The court does not mean to disregard plaintiffs’ fear of future economic harm,” Flessig wrote. “But plaintiffs will have ample opportunity to bring legal challenges to particular regulations if those regulations pose imminent, concrete and particularized injury.”

The post Judge tosses lawsuit backed by Kansas AG challenging Biden’s ‘social cost of carbon’ calculation appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 5

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

573
Followers
587
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Cost Of Carbon#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Kansas Ag#Republican#The U S Senate#The Scientific American#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court rebukes Biden twice

This might be reminiscent of an old Johnny Carson-Ed McMahon comedy routine—if it weren’t so unfunny. A: It’s so lawless that the Supreme Court delivered two sharp rebukes last week alone, two days apart—in one instance ordering the administration to stop doing something, and in the other case, to resume doing something it shouldn’t have stopped doing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Rep. AGs appeal social costs of greenhouse gas lawsuit

Missouri's attorney general and his Republican peers from a dozen states have appealed the ruling of a St. Louis federal judge who tossed their claims alleging that President Joe Biden exceeded his powers in an executive order that restored Obama-era levels of the costs of climate change when making policy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Repeats Call for Kamala Harris, Cabinet to Explore Invoking 25th Amendment Against Biden

At the end of last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. pointed to the setbacks in Afghanistan and urged “Vice President Kamala Harris and members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to take action on the serious and extremely warranted question of whether Biden is fit to lead as America’s commander in chief, and consider invoking the 25th Amendment.”
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Judge scraps red state lawsuit over Biden carbon metric

A federal court today ditched a lawsuit by a coalition of Republican-led states challenging the Biden administration’s social cost of carbon. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri follows a hearing last week in which Judge Audrey Fleissig appeared skeptical of red states’ claims that President Biden lacked the authority to raise the dollar value assigned to the damage caused by 1 metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions (Energywire, Aug. 26).
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Judge skeptical of Republican case on social cost of carbon

A federal judge yesterday appeared skeptical of a lawsuit brought by Republican-led states over President Biden’s executive order on climate change. Judge Audrey Fleissig of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri seemed inclined to toss out the lawsuit over Executive Order 13990, titled "Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis."
Environmenteenews.net

‘Seriously flawed’: Experts clash over social cost of carbon

An academic debate over a key metric for greenhouse gases is heating up, just as a high-profile courtroom battle is scheduled to begin. Prominent economists are clashing over the Biden administration’s approach to the social cost of carbon, which assigns a dollar value to the harm caused by 1 metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy