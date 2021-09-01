Vegas PD: 2 shot, 1 critical in shooting on North Jones Boulevard
Las Vegas police are investigating a critical shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say they were called to a reported shooting in an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, just after noon.
Arriving officers located two gunshot wound victims who both were transported to the University Medical Center with one suffering critical injuries.
No further immediate information was released by police.
Comments / 6