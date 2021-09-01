Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

6 Fast Facts to Know About Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Jacob Eason

By Jake Elman
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indianapolis Colts fans may not have expected much when the team used a fourth-round pick on Washington quarterback Jacob Eason last year. Even if Philip Rivers didn’t play beyond the 2020 season, the team would almost certainly have opened the 2021 campaign with either a veteran behind center or an extremely talented rookie.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

168K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tony Eason
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Nflnetwork#The Seattle Seahawks#Uga Dawg Night#Notre Dame#The New England Patriots#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Goodbyebaseball#Lake Stevens High School#Maxpreps#Vikings#Colts#Nfln Espn#Nflnetwork#The Washington Huskies#Boise State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
NFLcbs4indy.com

Colts’ Frank Reich: Jacob Eason ‘has earned’ backup QB spot

INDIANAPOLIS – With Carson Wentz on track to start the Indianapolis Colts’ Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacob Eason has settled into the backup’s role. “I think Jacob has earned that spot,’’ Frank Reich said Sunday afternoon. “I think he’s done a nice job. Really happy with his progress.’’
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts QB Jacob Eason to start preseason finale vs. Lions

When the Indianapolis Colts take the field for their preseason finale on Friday against the Detroit Lions, it will be second-year quarterback Jacob Eason getting the start. Though the starters won’t be playing on Friday, Eason will be getting the first looks behind center. Head coach Frank Reich told the media Wednesday that they came to the decision to start Eason over rookie Sam Ehlinger, who will also see work in the finale.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Most Colts, Lions Starters Won't Play Friday, Eason to Start

The Indianapolis Colts are on the eve of their final preseason matchup in 2021 but you shouldn't expect to see much from their starters on Friday against the Detroit Lions. "I talked to Coach (Dan) Campbell, they’re not playing their starters so we kind of reevaluated," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday. "We’re not going to end up playing our starters, most of our starters aren’t going to play.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Jacob Eason Or Sam Ehlinger? Colts Exit Preseason Confident In How Quarterback Competition Played Out

Maybe the surest sign that the Colts' quarterback competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger went well is that there was a competition in the first place. After a bone fragment became dislodged in Carson Wentz's foot during the second practice of training camp, requiring a procedure a few days later, Colts head coach Frank Reich went up to Eason and told the young quarterback: "Hey, man, it's your show."
NFLWashington Times-Herald

Eason seemingly clinches backup QB role as Colts rally past Lions

The quarterback competition that dominated headlines for four weeks during training camp at Grand Park ended Friday with a whimper in Detroit. Jacob Eason finished with a workmanlike first half during the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 victory against the host Lions, but Sam Ehlinger got just one two-minute drive at the end of the second quarter before leaving with a knee injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy