Texas school system shuts down after 2 teachers die of covid-19
WACO, Texas — A Central Texas school district closed its schools until after the Labor Day holiday Tuesday after two teachers died last week of covid-19. Connally Independent School District officials closed its five suburban Waco schools for the rest of the week after the covid-19 death of Natalia Chansler, 41, a sixth grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School, said Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe.triblive.com
