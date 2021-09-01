Cancel
Florida State

Florida Tickseed – Wild Weeds

By Alicia Halbritter
University of Florida
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida tickseed is one of 12 coreopsis species native to Florida which also serve as the state wildflower. This particular species is endemic to the state, meaning it is generally only found in Florida. Tickseed can be found in wet pinelands, prairies, cypress swamp edges, and very commonly seen in roadside ditches. Areas around Florida have intentional plantings of coreopsis in highway medians to boost native wildflower populations. This plant blooms from late summer into early winter but can bloom year round. Pollinators are attracted to the bright showy flowers, especially butterflies.

