Delmarva manager Dave Anderson is walking a fine line between keeping the Shorebirds in the heat of a playoff race and developing an influx of new players. “We’ve had a lot of changes over the course of the season,” said Anderson, who also managed in the farm systems of the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and at his alma mater, the University of Memphis. “The first time in my career I’ve had a team on Sunday, and then on Tuesday there 16 different players. We got all those new kids because of the draft. It’s been good.”