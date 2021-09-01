Goleta to discuss zoning for gyms and dance studios

The Goleta Planning Commission is hosting a virtual public hearing to discuss amending current zoning regulations in the city.

Currently, districts zoned for General Commercial land include commercial and heavy commercial use. However, they don't allow entertainment and recreation use, which means businesses like gyms and dance studios can't operate in those districts.

A proposed plan would allow entertainment and recreation use in General Commercial areas.

The virtual public hearing will be on Monday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. Participants can stream the meeting online through the city's website and on Cable Goleta Channel 19.

Public comments can be submitted ahead of time by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or electronically during the meeting.

Full details for the proposed zoning amendments are available online.