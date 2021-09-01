Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Goleta to discuss zoning for gyms and dance studios

By Bethany Reeves
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oZGG_0bjk2jI700

The Goleta Planning Commission is hosting a virtual public hearing to discuss amending current zoning regulations in the city.

Currently, districts zoned for General Commercial land include commercial and heavy commercial use. However, they don't allow entertainment and recreation use, which means businesses like gyms and dance studios can't operate in those districts.

A proposed plan would allow entertainment and recreation use in General Commercial areas.

The virtual public hearing will be on Monday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. Participants can stream the meeting online through the city's website and on Cable Goleta Channel 19.

Public comments can be submitted ahead of time by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or electronically during the meeting.

Full details for the proposed zoning amendments are available online.

Comments / 0

KSBY News

KSBY News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
Goleta, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Zoning Regulations#Dance#Cable Goleta Channel 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy