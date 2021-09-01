Cancel
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu on the Call – and Tweet – That Changed His Life

By RT Staff
Rottentomatoes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere was Simu Liu when Kevin Feige called to let him know he’d landed the lead role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? At home in his underwear stuffing his face with shrimp crackers, he reveals in this hilarious and insightful extended interview with Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. The epic and already Certified Fresh new Marvel Studios film arrives exclusively in theaters September 3, and ahead of the movie’s release, Coley sat down with Liu and co-stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and Florian Munteanu to talk about their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, the foursome reflects on working with legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, the importance of Shang-Chi to the Asian community, the movie’s incredibly choreographed action sequences, and – inspired by Zhang’s character Xialing’s underground fight club – each pick their dream MCU head-to-head cage matches. Who wants to see Shang-Chi throw the Hulk around like a rag doll? Tune in to find out and let us know what you thought of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the comments.

Entertainment
Marvel Studios
Movies
Celebrities
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jackie Chan Fans Flip Over ‘Shang-Chi’ Jacket Fight Move

Jackie Chan fans on Saturday had Twitter rumbling as they cheered an awesome fight move in the highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which appears to be inspired by the iconic martial artist. The Rush Hour star was trending on the social media platform due to a discussion about a new clip from Shang-Chi released on Friday in which the superhero played by Simu Liu dispatches bad guys on a bus with some stunning moves. Chan fans were delighted when, in midst of the grapple, Liu’s Shang-Chi coordinates his jacket into the fight, a move used...
epicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.
digitalspy.com

Marvel producer reveals how MCU bosses decide on future movies

Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz has lifted the lid on the decision-making process behind who gets to develop and work on future films. From 2008's pioneering Iron Man all the way through to this year's Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the MCU is littered with techno-heroes, gods, extraterrestrials and assassins, but whose job is it to develop the characters and storylines for the big screen?
Inside the Magic

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Auditioned Using Famous Black Widow Pose

Every Marvel character is known for something. And sometimes, what they are known for is pretty hilarious. During the virtual global press conference for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), it was revealed that the titular actor Simu Liu actually added another character’s flair to his audition — Black Widow’s famous (and often considered hilarious) pose.
Posted by
Variety

Marvel President Kevin Feige Addresses China’s Biggest ‘Shang-Chi’ Concerns

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed Chinese fans’ most pressing concerns about the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in a recent interview. Feige held an exclusive 14-minute-long interview in English with the well-regarded veteran Chinese film critic Raymond Zhou on the day of the film’s U.S. red carpet premiere (it’s out widely on Sept. 3), which shone a spotlight on China’s biggest gripes so far about the film. “Shang-Chi” doesn’t yet have a China release date, and it’s unclear whether it has formally passed censorship. Past franchise successes prove that crossing that hurdle into the world’s largest film...
Laredo Morning Times

'Shang-Chi's' Ten Rings Logo Controversy Comes Full Circle

When Dianne Chadwick created the logo for the mysterious Ten Rings organization as the production designer for “Iron Man,” the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she never imagined that the studio would feature it center stage 14 years later. She also never figured the logo would be at the center of controversy.
ComicBook

Simu Liu Makes Immigrant Parents “Proud” With Marvel’s Shang-Chi Poster

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all about family, and star Simu Liu says his immigrant parents are "proud" after seeing a Chinese-language poster for Marvel's first Asian superhero movie. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, releasing only in theaters on September 3, follows martial arts hero Shang-Chi (Liu), who confronts his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization lorded over by his warrior-king father Wenwu (Tony Leung). Reunited with his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Shang-Chi will become the Master of Kung-Fu as he fights to claim the Ten Rings that gave his family power.
epicstream.com

Marvel Reacts to Dave Bautista's Claims That He Wasn't Asked to Join What If...?

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has grown increasingly frustrated with his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the ever-so-outspoken actor hasn't been shy letting everyone know about it on social media. For the longest time, Drax the Destroyer has always been seen by many as comic relief despite his imposing size and stature and according to the former WWE superstar, Marvel Studios has continuously wasted the character's potential.
ComicBook

Watch: Marvel’s Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Backflips After Throwing Perfect Pitch for Giants

Marvel's Shang-Chi star Simu Liu threw a perfect pitch and followed through with a backflip during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. Liu, the actor and stuntman who plays a master martial arts superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, delivered the ceremonial first pitch in celebration of the Marvel Studios blockbuster that shattered Labor Day weekend box office records after opening on September 3. Now fans are "flipping out" for the perfect strike and backflip from the fan-favorite actor, which you can watch below:
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Teaser Reveals Interesting New Creature Attacking Death Dealer

We already know that Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will feature some mystical creatures connected to the character's ancient myths. So far, we've seen a huge underwater dragon and a great lion that joins a battle. However, the latest teaser for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick may have revealed a new creature and this one goes up against Death Dealer.
Hypebae

Five Reasons to See Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Anticipation for the latest release from Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is fueled not just by plot, but also by the cultural shift it represents. The titular character in the groundbreaking film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is physically and mentally tested as he must confront the past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. He’s also the first AAPI hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This pivotal chapter in the MCU inspired each element of the movie, including music, set design and other influences seen throughout the film, which makes it even more of a not-to-be-missed release. Before the film hits theaters on September 3, HYPEBEAST rounded up the top five reasons to see Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
digitalspy.com

Marvel boss reveals whether he saw Simu Liu's tweet about Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is sure to make a huge star out of Simu Liu, the first Asian leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role the actor has wanted for a while, most famously tweeting Marvel back in 2018 that he wanted to talk to them about the film, which the studio were looking to get off the ground at the time.
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Characters Will Be Back Soon According to Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built up quite the ensemble cast over the last 13 years and they have certainly made the most of it, having characters appearing when least expected and creating some exceptionally crafted combinations like Thor and Hulk in Ragnarok and the surprise appearance of the Wakandan Dora Milaje in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. With the arrival of the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it was clear that there will be much more to come when fans were quick to spot Doctor Strange's Wong and even The Incredible Hulk's Abomination, who hasn't been seen since the disjointed Edward Norton movie of 2008, featuring in the movie. Shang-Chi will introduce a whole new ensemble cast to the MCU and according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, it won't be long before we see them returning to screens again.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

First Shang-Chi Clip Sees Simu Liu’s Marvel Character Locked In Combat

While Black Widow rewound the clock last month to show what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the next two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film slate are centered on new characters. November will introduce the Eternals, and early next month, we’ll meet Shang-Chi. There’s just a few more weeks to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release, the movie’s first clip has been released, and it sees Simu Liu’s Marvel character fighting in an especially dangerous environment.
Decider

Is ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Going To Be on Disney+?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is poised to introduce a brand-new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney previously announced that the film, as well as November’s The Eternals, would debut exclusively in theaters. But with the delta variant surging, you may be wondering: is Shang-Chi going to be on Disney+?
KTLA.com

Actor Simu Liu chats about his life-changing role in ‘Shang-Chi’

Simu Liu is the star of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi,” coming to theaters on Sept. 3. He hopes that we will see more of his character in future Marvel films. He also talked about starring in the popular series “Kim’s Convenience.”. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug....
epicstream.com

New Shang-Chi Clip Pays Awesome Tribute to Jackie Chan

There is little doubt that cinema wouldn't be the same without Jackie Chan. The screen legend has single-handedly introduced a dynamic fighting choreography that became a trademark in all his action-comedy films. So it's no surprise that Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has paid tribute to the Asian superstar in a new clip.
ComicBook

Jackie Chan Trends As Shang-Chi Fans Discuss Fight Sequence

Jackie Chan is trending after some footage of Shang-Chi’s bus fight sequence. Simu Liu is doing his best impersonation of the martial arts master in the upcoming Marvel movie. A lot of people are excited about what’s to come in the hero’s origin story. During the initial reactions to this Marvel film, a lot of pundits noted that the fight choreography is a cut above the other reproduction in the MCU. Well, that small clip could be a hint at what is coming in the larger movie. As for Chan, there’s no doubt that the bus fight is an homage, but no one does it like the Drunken Master himself. (The jacket stunt in particular feels like a riff on the extended scenes that made the beloved action star a box office legend.) It can be scary to see one of your favorite celebrities trending on Twitter, but it can be equally fulfilling to see their name attached to something as harmless as this fight choreography.

