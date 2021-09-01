Weekly “What is it?”: Sand fleas (mole crabs)
For a lot of people who grew up on the Gulf Coast, sand fleas elicit a specific memory of childhood days on the beach. These beach trips were spent with a purpose, though; no throwing frisbees or lounging on the sand. These days entailed hours of searching for sand fleas (also known as mole crabs–Emerita portoricensis), which are considered by most fishermen to be the perfect bait for catching pompano. Using a tool that is part rake, part shovel, and part sieve, the children of local fishermen have collectively spent hundreds of hours of their young lives scouring the wet beachfront for these elusive crabs.blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
